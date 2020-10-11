1/1
Fred W. Bierbaum
Fred W. Bierbaum, 60, of Brockton, formerly of East Bridgewater, passed away on May 1, 2020, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was born in Brockton, son of Michael and Waltraud (Boras) Bierbaum and a graduate of East Bridgewater High School, Class of 1977 and completed a certificate program at South Eastern Regional Vocational Tech High School in computer programing. He worked for the Foxboro Company and Motorola. Fred was an animal lover and enjoyed riding horses in the neighborhood and at Rough Riders horse shows. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Pete and partner Gail of Bridgewater, George and partner Marge of N.H., his sisters, Karen Rogers and her husband Tom of East Bridgewater and Christine, and his nephew, Jason of East Bridgewater. He was also the brother of the late Brigitte Bierbaum All services for Fred were private and he was buried at the Northville Cemetery, East Bridgewater. Donations may be made in his name to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern, MA, 1300 W. Elm Ext., Brockton, MA 02301 or to the National Kidney Foundation, 85 Astor Ave., Norwood, MA 02062. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
