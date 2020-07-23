1/1
Frederick A. Parmenter
Frederick Albert Parmenter, 87, of Lakeville, passed peacefully on July 18, 2020. A Navy veteran and son of Richard L. Parmenter and Alice (Wright), Fred was the grandson of his namesake, paymaster of the infamous Sacco & Vanzetti case in Mass. history. Recently named "Lakeville Man of the Year", Fred was commonly known by many as the man to call if you needed plumbing/heating service and later as water and gas inspector in Lakeville and surrounding towns. Fred maintained his position with the DPW for over 45 years of faithful service. He will be missed by the whole community. Fred was the loving husband of the late Lorraine B. Parmenter, and is survived by his sister, Jane Reed, and brother, Jim Parmenter, his stepdaughters, Patricia L. Mavrides and husband Roger, Kathleen Massoud, son, Brian Parmenter and his wife Cher, grandchildren, Sebastian J. Mavrides, Haralambos Aris Mavrides and wife Katie, Marianna Massoud, Bryan M. Parmenter, and great-granddaughter, Georgia Rose Mavrides. Private burial services will be held. Memorial service to be held at a later date due to COVID-19. At the family's request, memorial gifts may be made in Fred's name to the Lakeville COA. To send a condolence to the family, please visit www.d-mfh.com. Arrangements are by the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St., Lakeville.

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 23, 2020.
