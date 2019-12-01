|
Frederick D. Canducci, age 91, of Brockton, died peacefully, after fighting the battle of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, at the Guardian Center, November 25, 2019, surrounded by his devoted wife and his daughter Dina. Fred was the loving husband of Mariette (Skynner) Canducci and the late Maureen I. (Rodenbush) Canducci. He was born and raised in East Bridgewater, son of the late Pio and Maria (Maraldi) Canducci and was a graduate of East Bridgewater High School. Fred was a Navy veteran, serving in World War II. He had been a master plumber for over 60 years and was a longtime member of the Plumbing Inspectors Association. The owner of Canducci Plumbing and Heating, formerly Canducci & Cruz Plumbing, Fred was also plumbing and gas inspector of East Bridgewater for 55 years and Brockton for 15 years, before retiring in 2014. Freddy was a kind and warm-hearted gentleman. He was a man of great integrity, had a zest for life and was famous for his hysterical one-liners. He was a passionate gardener and also enjoyed cooking, traveling and music. He was blessed with a beautiful voice and was often singing, even during his final days. Fred was the father of Dina Canducci and her partner Brian Bassill, Mary Canducci, Jerry Canducci and his wife Carol Ann, Chris Canducci and Anne Saied and her husband Emilio, and the grandfather of Madalyn, Mylo, Matthew, Christopher, Michael, Garrette, Nicholas, and Connor. He also leaves two great-granddaughters and two nephews. Fred was the brother of the late Rita Balboni. He also leaves his former daughter-in-law Laura Jean Canducci. Visitation will be held at the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Wednesday, December 4, 9:30-11 am, followed by a funeral service at 11 am. Burial will be held in Central Cemetery, East Bridgewater. Donations in Freds name may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or American Parkinson Disease Association, 72 East Concord Street, Room C3, Boston, MA 02118. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
