Frederick Ellsworth Pratt, 86 of Duxbury, passed on peacefully at Queen Anns Nursing Home on April 10, 2019. He was the beloved Husband of the late Sarah (Schubert) Pratt, father to CindyAnn Pratt of Halifax, the late R. Michael Pratt, Andrew and wife Robin Pratt of Duxbury, brother to the late Helen Pratt, Alan and wife Maryellen Pratt of Waterloo NY. He is also survived by 3 Grandsons, 5 Great Grandchildren, 4 Nieces and 4 Nephews. Fred was born December 30, 1932 to the late Clara (Fritz) and Burton Pratt. He grew up in Halifax. He joined the Navy Seabees in 1952 and served for 4 years. He and Sarah raised their family in Duxbury. He worked for Alvin Hollis and Co. for over 30 years, retiring in 1991. Fred enjoyed gardening, spending time with his family, watching all the Boston Sports teams, fishing, scratching lottery tickets, sharing a cup of coffee and lively conversation with anyone and he became a very skilled wood carver. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St. Cor. Rte. 14 & 58, Hanson, on Friday, April 19th from 4-7 p.m. A funeral blessing will take place at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 1 Maquan St. Rte. 14, Hanson, on Saturday at 9 a.m. Burial to follow at Plainville Cemetery, Marshfield. For directions and to sign Fred's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes .com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 17, 2019