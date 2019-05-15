|
Frederick H. Bohning, age 83, of Middleborough, died on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the West Roxbury VA Medical Center. Born in Attleboro, he was the son of the late Clarence and Ruth (Lamoureux) Bohning. At age 3, with his family, Fred moved to Middleborough, where Fred remained a lifelong resident. He attended Middleborough Public Schools, went onto Bentley College receiving a degree in Accounting and Finance and completing his education with earning his master's degree from LaSalle University. He served in the U.S. Army for 31 years and 10 months, retiring at age 60 as a Command Sergeant Major. Fred served his home town of Middleborough; as a veteran agent and helping veterans to get around with rides, a lifelong member of the Middleborough Elks for 59 years and was a treasurer for the Friends of the Middleborough Cemetery. Fred was the beloved husband for 50 years to the late Anna Marie (McDonald) Bohning; devoted father of Frederick Bohning and his wife Melissa of Middleborough, Jeffrey Bohning and Kimberley Conway of Middleborough and Jennifer Bohning and Scott Varrieur of Middleborough; loving grandfather of Ryan, Brittani, Tyler, Zachery and Alexander; dear brother of the late Raymond Bohning. Visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services at the Ashley Funeral Home, Middleborough, on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 9 a.m., followed by his funeral Mass of Christian burial at Saints Martha & Mary Church, 354 Bedford Street, Lakeville, at 10 a.m. Interment services will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Wood Street, Middleborough. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Middleborough Lodge of Elks #1274, Attention: Building Committee, 24 High Street, Middleborough, MA 02346. For online condolences, to send flowers and directions, please visit our new web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in The Enterprise on May 15, 2019