Frederick Hall Dolloff III, 64, of Goodview, Va., succumbed to complications arising from surgery in a local hospital on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was surrounded and solaced by beloved family members during his last days before passing. In addition to his son "Matt" (a.k.a. Frederick M.) and daughter "Gigi" (a.k.a. Georgia) Lee, Frederick (a.k.a. Terry to his siblings) is survived by his wife, Carolyn; her daughters, Angela and Kira. Born September 9, 1954, in New Haven, Conn., Frederick was the second child and first son born to Frederick Hall Dolloff Jr. (deceased) and Barbara Ehrler Dolloff and to what became a large family of 13 siblings over the course of 17 years. Although born in Connecticut, Frederick and his siblings grew up in Easton, Mass. His siblings, in order of birth, were Priscilla, Barbara Ann, Cynthia, Mark (deceased), Wayne, Martin, Michael, Stacy, Jennifer, Andrea and Patricia (twins), and Margaret. Fred is also survived by well-loved brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews to include greats; warmly remembered by his first wife, Melanie; and an abundance of friends from 64 years of a remarkable journey. Of special note is his brother-in-law, Mike, his very close friend for the last 10 years. Although Frederick had many interests, his passions were of the sciences, especially biology. He had a profound respect and appreciation of all life, particularly those found in their natural setting, untouched and protected from man. While a man of many talents and hobbies, including carpentry amongst others, his chosen profession was arboriculture, where he serviced many repeat clients in residential and commercial properties throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. A memorial service in celebration and remembrance of Frederick's life will be held on June 29, from 1-6 p.m. at the Unity Church of North Easton, Mass.
Published in The Enterprise on June 23, 2019