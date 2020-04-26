|
Frederick H. Petronelli age 57 of Brockton died peacefully April 16, 2020. He was born in Brockton and raised in Whitman and East Bridgewater, a son of Norrine (Royce) Petronelli of East Bridgewater and the late Frederick J. Petronelli. A graduate of East Bridgewater High School, Fred was a mason by trade. He started out working with his father and then with his brother Steven. He also worked independently. Fred loved all sports including boxing and excelled in baseball. Fred will be remembered as a very funny, caring, loving and sensitive father, brother and uncle. He loved his daughter Ashley with all his heart and was looking forward to being a new Papa. In addition to his mother Fred is survived by his daughter Ashley Petronelli and her fianc Jovan Ventura of Raynham and was the brother of Michael Petronelli of Brockton, Lisa Hashem of E. Bridgewater and the late Steven Petronelli. He leaves his four nieces and nephews Jacob and Kayla Hashem and Steven and Nicole Petronelli and two aunts Eleanor Walsh, Lorraine Santora and an uncle Ronald Petronelli and numerous cousins. He also leaves a close friend of ten years Carol Gallant of Brockton. A funeral Mass and burial will be planned for later this spring/ early summer. Please leave a condolence on his Guestbook at conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the ASPCM (Animal Protection Center of Southeastern MA) 1300 West Elm St Ext. Brockton, MA 02301, to help support an important cause dear to his heart. For online condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020