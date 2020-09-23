1/
Frederick J. Fitzgerald
Frederick J. Fitzgerald of East Bridgewater, formerly of Randolph, passed away September 18, 2020 at the age of 81. Fred was born in Boston, son of the late Frederick Fitzgerald and Bernice Dimond. Beloved husband of the late Carol A. Fitzgerald. Loving father of Stephen Fitzgerald and his wife, Laura, of Randolph, Brian Fitzgerald and his wife, Nicole of CT, Mark Fitzgerald of Middleboro, Colleen Maloney and her husband Edward, of East Bridgewater, and the late Joseph M. Fitzgerald and Susan M Fitzgerald. Brother of the late Arlene Mahoney. Dear grandfather of Leah, Lacey, Meghan, Kevin, Thomas, Andrew, Sean, Cody, Evan, Erin, Chelsea and Mackenzie, and great-grandfather of Peyton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph on Friday, September 25 from 8:30-9:30 am. Covid-19 restrictions will be in place. A private funeral mass will be held at St. Marys Church in Randolph. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Randolph. For online guest book, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-2074
