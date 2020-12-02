1/
Frederick J. Magistro Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick J. Papa Magistro, Sr., of Holbrook, formerly of Dorchester, Malden and New York, passed away on November 25, 2020, at the age of 96. Born in New York, NY to the late Salvatore and Carmela (Galasso) Magistro, Fred was raised and educated in Malden. He proudly served his country, during World War II on the beaches of Normandy, among many other places. 'Papa' was the definition of a 'True American'. He was a very hard working and ambitious man. Fred showed his work ethic from a very young age, selling things in the North End off his pushcart until it was time to retire from Colonial Meat Packing. Fred was an avid sports fan; he loved the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed playing bingo and cards. Fred was happiest being around the love of his life Lillian for 70 years, with whom he enjoyed dancing and singing with. Fred idolized his wife and grandchildren so much. 'Papa' was a kind and caring man who will be sorely missed by so many blessed to have known him. Beloved wife of Lillian J. (Del Dotto) Magistro. Loving father of Theresa Magistro of Holbrook, Carmella Silva and her husband Frank of Holbrook and the late Frederick J. Magistro, Jr. Father-in-law of Linda Magistro. Cherished 'Papa' of Stephanie Magistro, Francesca Magistro, Lillian Silva and Toni Silva. Fred was predeceased by 14 siblings, most recently Frank Magistro, Irene Giglio, Josephine Giacobbe, and Salvatore Magistro. 'Papa' was also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, December 2nd from 4:00 | 8:00 PM at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 S. Franklin St. (RT. 37), Holbrook. A private Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 3rd in the Cartwright Funeral Home, Holbrook. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West St., Braintree. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit http://www. cartwrightfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Cartwright Funeral Home Inc- Holbrook
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral service
Cartwright Funeral Home Inc- Holbrook
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Burial
700 West St
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cartwright Funeral Home Inc- Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 963-4199
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cartwright Funeral Home Inc- Holbrook

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Terry, You were blessed to have a loving and caring father, with memories that will never disappear with time. I never knew him, but know he was a great father, because you are a wonderful person. My condolences and prayers for you and your family and your family. God Bless You
Bobbi Pawlowski Schneider
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved