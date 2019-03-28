|
Gian Franco Segnatelli, 88, died unexpectedly but peacefully at his home on March 24, 2019. Franco, as he was known by his family and friends, grew up in Bore, Italy, the son of the local cobbler, the late Pietro Segnatelli and Ermenia (Azzimati) Segnatelli. Franco graduated from high school and when his sweetheart, Irma Ralli returned from the the United States back to Italy after a short stay, they would marry on Sept. 22, 1962, and immigrate to America and settle in Bridgewater. Franco was a expert cobbler who managed the Luizzi Shoe Company of Brockton for over 40 years making orthopedic custom shoes, helping all where he earned the nickname from many customers as "The Doctor". Franco never left his Italian heritage behind. He was a proud second generation wine maker for the esteemed "Segnatelli, Ralli, Ferrari" label, specializing in red zinfandel, which he loved to share with others. His legacy continues through his sons and grandchildren to this day. He traveled back to Bore numerous times in his life. Franco was a kind spirited man who loved wine, singing, dancing, and just being kind and warm to all he met. His garden was a bounty of fruits and vegetables and he was great at bocce. He prided himself in his quiet manor and as a "modern day renaissance man"; well rounded in the little, but important things in life, including his family, friends, and of course homemade wine and the wonderful art of sharing it. Franco was the loving husband of Irma Segnatelli for 58 years, devoted father of John P. Segnatelli and his wife Barbara of Maryland, and Robert A. Segnatelli and his wife Cynthia of Middleboro. Proud "Nonno" of Gabriel, Gianna, Alessandro, and Cecilia. Loving "fratello" of Yolanda Segnatelli of Italy and the late Mario, Enis, Arturo, and Nelda. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, and an extensive network of friends. All are cordially invited to a funeral procession at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Saturday, March 30, at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Ann Church, 660 North Main St. Raynham, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Bridgewater. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2019