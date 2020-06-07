Gail A. (Dunford) Richardson, 79, of Middleboro, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family, on her 59th wedding anniversary. She was the wife and soulmate of John D. Richardson. Born in Brockton, January 9, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Arthur H. and Anne E. (Rozum) Dunford and was a graduate of Brockton High School. Before retiring, Gail worked as a bookkeeper for Goddard Medical Associates and as a bus driver for students with disabilities for the town of West Bridgewater. Gail made friends at every turn with her warm smile and welcoming spirit. She was a loving wife, wonderful mother and proud nana. Gail loved spending time with those she held closest to her heart - breakfast with John, shopping with Carol, dinner with friends. She made sure everyone around her was taken care of: she was the first to send a card, give a gift or make a phone call. A light as bright as Gail's could never be extinguished. Those blessed to know her realize she continues to surround her family and friends with love. In addition to her husband John, Gail is survived by her children, Nancy Richardson of Raynham, Lynne Thomas of Easton and her husband Richard, and Kathy Connors of Barrington, Rhode Island, and her husband Patrick; her grandchildren, Craig Thomas, Julie Thomas and Deven Connors; and her twin sister, Carolyn Lawn and her husband William, and brother, Arthur Dunford and his wife Virginia. A private service will be held in Pine Hill Cemetery in West Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Boston University School of Medicine Amyloid Research Fund, 72 East Concord Street, K-503, Boston, MA 02118 or donate online at www.bu.edu/amyloid.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 7, 2020.