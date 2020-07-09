Gail Ann (Sevigny) Ryan, age 80, of Whitman, passed away on Tuesday July 7, 2020. She was the former wife of the late Charles Ryan. Visiting hours will be in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St. (Off Rte. 18), Whitman, on Saturday, 8-9:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Church, 210 Central St., East Bridgewater, Saturday at 10 a.m. Internment St. James Cemetery, Whitman. For directions or more information or to write an online condolence visit, www.mackinnonfuneral.com