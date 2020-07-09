1/
Gail A. Ryan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Ann (Sevigny) Ryan, age 80, of Whitman, passed away on Tuesday July 7, 2020. She was the former wife of the late Charles Ryan. Visiting hours will be in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St. (Off Rte. 18), Whitman, on Saturday, 8-9:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Church, 210 Central St., East Bridgewater, Saturday at 10 a.m. Internment St. James Cemetery, Whitman. For directions or more information or to write an online condolence visit, www.mackinnonfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved