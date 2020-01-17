|
Gail C. (Copeland) Perry, of Hudson, formerly of Bridgewater, passed away January 14, 2020, in the Life Care Center of Acton, at the age of 72. Gail was born in Bridgewater and raised and educated in Bridgewater and was the daughter of the late Emmeline (Westgate) and Ralph Copeland. Gail worked manufacturing medical devices for many years. She loved gardening, volunteered often at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Bridgewater but mostly enjoyed spending time with family. Wife of the late Dennis G. Perry, she was the mother of Deborah P. McCann and her companion Andrew Hanson of Hudson, Stephanie J. Frosch and her husband Michael of Antrim, N.H.; sister of Dorothy Reposa and James Westgate and the late Sylvia Silva, Kenneth Copeland, Lani Copeland, and Karen Simmons of Middleboro; sister-in-law of Kenneth Perry and the late Gilbert Perry of Bridgewater; grandmother of Jessica Paradis, Devon McCann, Michael H. Frosch Jr. and wife Marissa, Holly L. Frosch and Seth Munroe, Corinne L. and husband James B. Pitchard, Stephan G. Frosch and Ariel R. Frosch; great-grandmother of Logan, Lucian and Heidi Frosch, Marilyn Munroe, Kent and Adrienne Pitchard and Xavier J. Ducey. Funeral service in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, Monday, January 20, at 11 a.m. Visiting hours Sunday, January 19, 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mount Prospect Cemetery, Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gail's name may be sent to Autism Research Institute and mail to: 4182 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116, or Autism.org. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 17, 2020