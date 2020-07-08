Gail L. (Jensen) Stanley, of Avon, passed away July 4, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved wife for 47 years of Michael Stanley. Loving mother of Melissa Stanley Cann and her husband Wayne of Easton, Michael Stanley of Braintree, Beth Stanley of Avon, and Rene Stanley and her significant other Jason Silvestri of Mansfield. Cherished sister of Ralph Jensen and his wife Janet of Avon, Karen Welsh and her husband Robert of Plymouth, Stephen Jensen and his wife Joanne of Avon, and Dianne Meek and her husband Kevin of Bridgewater. Daughter of the late Ralph and Ruth Jensen. Dear grandmother of Amanda, Danielle, Brittany, Curtis, Adam, Erica, Brianna, Gavin, Jose, Elizabeth, Makai, Chloe, Ethan, and Isabella, and great-grandmother of Kody, Charlotte, Elyjah, and Yazziel. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Gail enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She loved going to the beach and looking through old photos. Gail enjoyed cooking during the holidays. She especially loved making her delicious apple pie, her beloved family recipe for Tomato soup cake and baking brownies with her grandchildren. She always helped others whenever she could. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 9th at 11 a.m. at St. Michaels Cemetery in Avon. Face masks and social distancing are required. For online guestbook, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com
