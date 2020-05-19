|
|
Gail M. Draheim of Bridgewater passed away at the South Shore Hospital on Friday May 15th after a short battle with cancer. She was 62 years old. Gail was born on June 7, 1957 in Weymouth, MA to George and Patricia Sterling. She worked for Electro Signal Lab (ESL) in Rockland and Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, she was also an owner in Draper Metals LLC in West Bridgewater and Middleborough MA. Gail loved traveling to her residence in Myrtle Beach, SC and also spending time with her nieces and nephews whom she cherished. Gail is survived by her husband Joseph and daughter Lyndsey Draheim of Bridgewater, her brothers Thomas Robinson of Plymouth, Daniel Sterling of Swansville ME, George Sterling of Bourne MA, Patrick Sterling of Kingston, Sister in Law Shirley Robinson of Plymouth and several nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at the Fernhill Cemetery in Hanson on Wednesday May 20th. In lieu of sending flowers the family asks that any donations be made to a local food pantry. To sign Gail's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 19, 2020