1/1
Gail R. Pratt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail R. (Emery) Pratt, age 85, of Bridgewater died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Bridgewater Nursing Home. Gail was the wife of the late Ernest Thurston "Pinky" Pratt Jr. Daughter of the late Richard E. and Barbara R. (Carey) Emery, Gail was the loving mother of Ernest Thurston "Chip" Pratt III of Bourne, Robyn Belcher of Bourne, Eric Pratt and his wife Jill of Tallahassee, FL, Ryon Pratt and his wife Maureen of East Bridgewater and Rachel Soucy and her husband Arthur of Taunton. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and a sister Joyce DePasqua of Sandwich. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Friday, September 25, 4-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater, Saturday at 11 a.m. Donations in Gail's name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Ste. 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral Home & Cremation Service. In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conley Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved