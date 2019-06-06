|
Gary E. Pulsifer age 57 of Brockton died Tuesday June 4, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center. He was the husband of Rosangela (Semeda) Pulsifer. For many years he had been the warehouse manager at Equipnet in Canton. In addition to his wife Rosa, Gary is survived by his son Matthew Pulsifer of Brockton and daughter Sophia Pulsifer of Brockton. He was also the brother of Stephen Pulsifer of New Port Richey, Florida, James Pulsifer of Whitman, Marilyn Pulsifer of Troutville, Virginia and the late Richard Pulsifer. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123) Brockton on Friday 4 - 7 p.m. followed by a prayer service to close the evening. For online condolences and directions please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on June 6, 2019