Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Duquette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary S. Duquette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary S. Duquette Obituary
Gary S. Duquette, 64, of West Bridgewater, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. He was the husband of Deborah J. (Adams) Duquette; father of Alexandra Duquette and Morgan Duquette; son of Esther (Forman) Duquette and the late Edson Duquette; and brother of Edson Duquette, Jr., Denise Pensinger, Brenda Silva, Pam Capachione, and the late Karen Laplante. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services will be private. For online guest book and full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, West Bridgewater.
Published in The Enterprise on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -