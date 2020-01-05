Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington Street
Easton, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Chapel of Mary
Stonehill College
Easton, MA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
Pine Hill Cemetery
North Main Street
West Bridgewater, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gayle Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayle M. Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gayle M. Clark Obituary
Gayle M. Clark, 59, of Brockton, formerly of Taunton, passed away on December 28, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Loving daughter of Francis J. "Fran" and Arlene R. (Cochrane) Clark of Brockton; sister of Robert Clark and his wife Jeanne of Brockton, Deborah Pillon and her husband Gregory of Nashville, Tenn., James Clark and his wife Deborah of East Bridgewater and Peter Clark of Washington, D.C..; also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), Easton on Tuesday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in the Chapel of Mary, Stonehill College, Easton at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. Visiting hours on Monday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations in Gayle's memory may be sent to the American Liver Foundation New England Division, 188 Needham Street, Suite 240, Newton, MA. 02464 or visit www.liverfoundation.org For directions, condolences and complete obituary visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gayle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -