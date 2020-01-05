|
Gayle M. Clark, 59, of Brockton, formerly of Taunton, passed away on December 28, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Loving daughter of Francis J. "Fran" and Arlene R. (Cochrane) Clark of Brockton; sister of Robert Clark and his wife Jeanne of Brockton, Deborah Pillon and her husband Gregory of Nashville, Tenn., James Clark and his wife Deborah of East Bridgewater and Peter Clark of Washington, D.C..; also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), Easton on Tuesday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in the Chapel of Mary, Stonehill College, Easton at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. Visiting hours on Monday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations in Gayle's memory may be sent to the American Liver Foundation New England Division, 188 Needham Street, Suite 240, Newton, MA. 02464 or visit www.liverfoundation.org For directions, condolences and complete obituary visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 5, 2020