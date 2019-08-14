|
George A. Hall Jr., 83, a longtime resident of Brockton, died peacefully Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Copley at Stoughton Nursing Home after period of declining health. He was the husband of over 60 years of Barbara A. (Krauss) Hall. Born in Boston, he was raised and educated in Jamaica Plain and was a graduate of Jamaica Plain High School, Class of 1955, where he played hockey, football and baseball. He went on to play semi-pro hockey as a young man. Mr. Hall was a longtime employee of Hewlett Packard in Waltham, retiring in 1990. After his retirement, he spent several years in Florida, before returning to Brockton full time. For over many years, George and his family enjoyed spending vacations down the Cape in West Yarmouth. While raising his children, he enjoyed coaching hockey and baseball in Brockton. He was an avid sports fan, loved cheering for the Bruins and the Patriots as well as spending time gardening. He was a faithful and daily communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Brockton and was a former parishioner of Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Stoughton. Aside from his beloved family, his two greatest loves were the Christmas season and going to Disney World. In addition to his wife, George is survived by his three sons, Brian E. Hall and his wife Susan of Mansfield, David A. Hall and his partner Scott David of Port Saint Lucie, Florida and Kevin M. Hall and his wife Nicole of East Bridgewater. He was predeceased by his daughter Denise A. Hall and his sister Theresa Hall. He was the loving "Grampy" of Bryan V., Stephanie D. , Connor M., Cassandra E. and Delaney N. Hall. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Friday, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Brockton at 10:30 a.m. Visiting hours Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Interment will take place at Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to Copley at Stoughton Resident Activities Fund, 380 Sumner St., Stoughton, 02072. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676
