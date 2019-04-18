|
|
George Alvin Holyoke, 70, of West Bridgewater, passed away on April 15, 2019, Patriots Day. He was the son of the late Olin Davis and Dorothy Elizabeth (Dearth) Holyoke of Cochesett (West Bridgewater). As a young man he joined the Army and served his country from 1966 to 1969. He was stationed in Germany for 2 years before being deployed to Vietnam (February 68-69). Sergeant Holyoke served with Bravo Company, 4th Battalion, 12th Infantry, 199th Light Infantry Brigade, and was awarded The Silver Star and The Bronze Star. As a child in Cochesett, George had watched in awe as they built Route 24. Upon his return home, George began a career as a heavy equipment operator working 30 years in the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4. George loved John Wayne movies, NASCAR, fishing, hunting, Maine, Gettysburg, 50s cars, Classic Country and 50's music, and spending time with his friends at social clubs in West Bridgewater and Bridgewater. He was very proud when he was given the honor of being the Grand Marshall of the Veteran's Day Parade in West Bridgewater in 2016. He was the loving father of George Alvin Jr., Richard Joseph, Dawne Marie, Dwayne Michael, and the late Adam Christopher Holyoke. Proud Papa of Richard Jr., Kalani, Cody, and Ainsley Grace. Former husband and lifelong friend of Nancy L. (Brooks) Bourassa and Pamela J. (Green) Browne. George is survived by his sister Carole Lorraine Prouty; and was preceded in death by Olin David, Dorothy Marguerite, Richard Lawrence, Pauline Frances, Blanche Agnes, Robert Stanley, William Edward, and Thomas Allen. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, ex-laws, cousins, and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. All are cordially invited to a visitation period at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, on Saturday April 20, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. A funeral service with Army Military Honors will start at 2 p.m. and a celebration of Georges life will follow at the Bridgewater Citizens Club. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation's to Heidrea for Heroes, Inc. 10 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 224, Plymouth, MA 02360 or your favorite Veteran's Organization. For online guest book and direction's visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 18, 2019