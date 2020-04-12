|
George B. Coles, age 99, of Brockton, died peacefully at his home April 7, 2020, under the care of his family and hospice. George was the loving husband for many years of the late Phyllis C. (Tardie) Coles. Lifelong of Brockton, he was the son of the late John and Gertrude (Morse) Coles. George was a 1938 graduate of Brockton High School and Wentworth Institute. For several years he was a machinist at Fore River Shipyard aboard the USS Massachusetts and retired from EPSCO, Inc., in 1991. George was a gentle and generous man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He was proud of his work ethic, family, and his home. He was known for his woodworking skills, flower and vegetable gardens, and daily walks. George is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Spillane and her husband Richard of Brockton; and son, John Coles and his wife Kathy of Mashpee. He was the grandfather of Daniel Spillane and his wife Stephanie, Kristine Scanlon and her husband Michael, Lori Spillane, Kaitlyn Gilbertson and her husband Corey and Michael Coles; great-grandfather of Madison, Samantha and Jackson Spillane and Norah Gilbertson. He was the brother of the late Lincoln Coles and Lois Coles-Lynche. Due to COVID19 guidelines, private family services were held at Pine Hill Cemetery. Please consider donations in his name to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020