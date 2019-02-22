|
Attorney George C. Decas, 81, a lifelong resident of Wareham, died on February 19, 2019, after a long illness. He was the son of the late Charles and Georgia Decas. He is survived by two brothers, John and William; a sister, Katharina; a nephew, Dean, all of Wareham; and a niece, Alexandra of Los Angeles. He was predeceased by nephews, Harry and Joseph, and sister-in-law, Beverly. He was a graduate of Wareham High School, Yale College and University of Pennsylvania Law School. Mr. Decas was admitted to the Massachusetts Bar in 1962. He maintained his offices in Wareham and Middleboro for many years until his retirement in 2003. He was associated in the middle 1960s with the late Allan Hale who was later appointed as the first Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Appeals Court. He later practiced with his brother, William and Daniel F. Murray of Lakeville under the firm of Decas, Murray and Decas since the early 1970s. He was the Middleboro Town Counsel for 36 years. He was a member of the City Solicitors and Town Counsel Association, Massachusetts Bar Association and Plymouth County Bar Association for which he served in various offices, including as President in 1982. He was appointed by Governors Weld and Cellucci to the Judicial Nominating Council, having served from 1991 to 2000. Mr. Decas was active in local historical restoration and preservation. As Chairman of the Wareham Historical Society, he helped restore the Captain John Kendrick Museum in Wareham. He, with his sister, preserved the Alden Besse House (1846) overlooking Wareham Harbor. He restored the Col. Peter H. Peirce House where he had his law office. It had been the homestead of Peirce who was Middleboro's most successful merchant of the 19th century. Mr. Decas authored a book about him entitled "Col. Peter H. Peirce (1788-1861) - a Plymouth County Life" after 26 years of historical research. Mr. Decas was also a collector of portraits by Cephas Thompson (1775-1856), Cephas Giovanni Thompson (1809-1888) and Marietta Thompson (1803-1892). He was a former trustee of the Pilgrim Society and longtime member of Historic New England and the New England Historic Genealogical Society. Over the years Mr. Decas participated in many town of Wareham organizations including as Chairman of its Planning Board, Charter Commission, Historical District Commission and 250th Anniversary Committee. He was a member of the Massachusetts Republican State Committee for many years and was elected as Delegate to the 1980 and 1984 Republican National Conventions. He was a Presidential Elector in the election of Ronald Reagan to his first term of office. He was a lifelong member and former trustee of St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Dartmouth. He served as trustee, secretary and president of the Alpha Omega Council of Boston. He maintained a residence in Athens, Greece, where he often travelled over the years. Visiting hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 in the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. His funeral will be held a 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 186 Cross Road, Dartmouth. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery, Wareham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wareham Historical Society, 495 Main St., Wareham, MA 02571 or to the Middleborough Historical Association, P.O. Box 304, Middleboro, MA 02346.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2019