George Clifford Ford Jr., a well-known woodcarver and master grand piano refinisher, age 75, of Abington, formerly of Boston, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-West Campus in Boston. He was born April 23, 1945, in Oakland, California, the son of the late George Clifford Ford Sr. and Audrey (Dahlen) Taylor. George spent most of his career in Boston as a member of the Woodcarvers Guild, doing public carving shows. He continued for the past 20 years in Abington, sculpting mahogany life forms. George was the husband of Claire (Hayden) Ford; loving father of Kristina (Ford) Souza and Allegra (Ford) Whalen and her husband Shawn; cherished grandfather of Brendon Ruprecht, Katrina (Ruprecht) Bishop and her husband Joshua, Jaime Whalen and great-grandfather of Rylan and Jaxson Bishop; dear brother of Michelle, Richard and Camy; dear brother-in-law of Loretta Hayden and Gerald Hayden. Funeral and interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in George's memory may be made to any art . For online condolences, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in The Enterprise on May 1, 2020