George Cap, 94 years old, of Bridgewater, was called home to Heaven on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in the house in which he lived for over 75 years. A lifelong resident of the town, he was the son of the late Stephen and Dumela (Suda) Cap and a graduate of Bridgewater High School. At 19 years old, George proudly enlisted in the United States Army during World War II and was eventually promoted to Staff Sergeant. While serving his country in the Army Infantry, he was on the frontlines in several major battles, including the Invasion of Normandy, Battle of the Bulge and the Siegfried Line Campaign. Just prior to his enlisting in the Army, George purchased his Beech Street house - a house that would become a home to his family for many years to come. It was in that home that George and Vera - his wife of over 55 years - would raise three children, welcome pets of all kinds and live a simple but full life. He was a home-body and a simple man, often with few words but always willing to do anything for his family proving, time and time again, that the best possession in life is love. George was an auto mechanic for over 50 years at Big Bear Autowheel, where he was also fortunate to have worked with his son, Robert, for more than half of those years. Although perhaps considered a "junk collector" by many, as a master fabricator, George had an incredible gift of taking that "junk" and making the most wonderful things. He always kept busy, even into his 90s, whether it was working on projects with his son, Brian, on their place up north, or repairing the brakes on his own pickup truck. He was an avid fan of the skillful painter Bob Ross, and a faithful friend to his devoted dog, Miss Elly, with whom he would sit for hours. A loving and well-loved man, George was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is now reunited with his dear wife, Vera, who went home in 2011. He leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law, Gale and Arthur Sharland, and son, Brian Cap, all of Bridgewater. He was the grandfather of Brandon Cap and Kelsey Cap; and brother to Joseph Cap. George was the father of the late Robert Cap who passed in 2012; and also brother to his late siblings, Mary, Anna and Harry. He will be forever missed and loved by all and his example will live on for many years to come. There are no services scheduled at this time. To send condolences, www.oneillfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 15, 2020