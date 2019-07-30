|
George E. Fahrenholt, 91, of Plympton, formerly of Halifax, passed away on July 22, 2019. He was the former husband of Sandra Hirst Fahrenholt; son of the late Irving and Ruth (Robinson) Fahrenholt; brother of Dorothy Holt of Plympton, Lucile Shea of S. Windsor, Conn., Janice Sweeney of Whitman, and the late Gladys Benson of Halifax. George is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He also leaves his very close friend, Bert and his wife Gloria Brine of Berlin, originally of Hanson. A celebration of George's life will be held on Saturday, August 3, from 2-5 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston. To offer condolences, floral arrangements, or information, and directions, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Enterprise on July 30, 2019