Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
View Map
George E. Jordan Obituary
George E. Jordan, lifetime resident of Bridgewater, died on June 12, 2019, at the age of 92. He was the son of the late Jessie M. (Russell) and Harry L. Jordan. George was the loving husband of 71 years to Shirley (McGinn) Jordan; father of Linda Heath of Falmouth, Janice Kazlauski and her husband Edward of Lakeville, Barry Jordan and his wife Celine of New Hampshire, William S. Jordan of San Diego, and the late George E. Jordan Jr. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. George was a professional firefighter, retiring as Fire Chief at South Weymouth Naval Air Station. Visting hours will take place on Saturday, June 22, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater. A funeral service will take place starting at 4 p.m. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on June 15, 2019
