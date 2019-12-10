|
George E. Morrissey, 88, of Brockton, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Baypointe Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center. He was the husband of Edith (Carvalho) Morrissey. Born on November 4, 1931, in Dorchester, he was the son of the late Francis Morrissey and Susanna "Annie" (Griffin) Morrissey. During his youth, George would travel to Prince Edward Island each summer to work on his familys farm. He graduated from Matignon Catholic High School in 1949, and from Boston College in 1955. While at BC, George studied economics, and was a member of the track team as a hammer thrower. After graduation, and for the next forty years, he was employed by the State of Massachusetts as a social worker. Faith, family, and service to others were the pillars of George's life. George attended Mass daily at Our Lady of Lourdes and Chapel of Our Savior in Brockton, and served as Eucharistic Minister and Server at both. George lived most of his adult life in Brockton, Mass. There, he and Edith raised two children: Dr. Paul E. Morrissey, a surgeon at Rhode Island Hospital, and Karen Morrissey, a Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. Department of State. George was committed to the Boy Scouts of America, Old Colony Council, serving as Scoutmaster and Camp Leader for many years. At Camp Squanto in Carver, Mass., he was Camp Commissioner. He also took the time to receive his certification as a Handicapped Swim Instructor so he could teach swimming to the disabled. He loved to swim, run, and to listen to classical music. In 1960, George married Edith Carvalho, a registered nurse, and they spent close to sixty years together. They were always together, and she was the love of his life. George was a constant contributor to many charities, and many lives were enhanced by his generosity. Although quiet and unassuming, George was kind, loving, and always ready to help anyone in need. He will be missed by all who were privileged to know him. In addition to his wife Edith, and his children, George is survived by his grandchildren: Julia Morrissey of New York City, N.Y.; Emily Morrissey of Boston, Mass.; Adam Morrissey of Barrington, R.I.; Liam Sims of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and Moira Sims of Brooklyn, N.Y. He also leaves behind his siblings: Evelyn Morrissey of Quincy, Mass.; John Morrissey of Middleborough, Mass.; and Francis Morrissey of Pembroke, Mass. A memorial service in George's honor will be held in the spring. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Russell-Pica Funeral Home.
Published in The Enterprise from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019