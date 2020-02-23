|
|
George E. Noon, 71, of Whitman passed away on Wednesday January 15, 2020, after a long illness. Born February 28, 1948, in Boston, he was the son of Shirley (Wood) Noon and the late Douglas W. Noon. He spent his early years in Winthrop, and at the age of 10 moved to Whitman, where he was a resident for 60 years. He was a graduate of Whitman Hanson Regional High School. George worked as a machinist at the D.B. Gurney company in Whitman for 30 years. A Master Mason for 42 years, he was a member and past master of Puritan Lodge A.F. & A.M. East Bridgewater, and Fellowship Lodge A.F. & A.M. Bridgewater. George was an active member of the Odd Fellows, Franklin Lodge 23 in Taunton, and the Grand Lodge. He was also an active member of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon, and the Grange 52 of R.I., as well as a longtime volunteer at the Brockton Veterans Affairs Medical Center, where he enjoyed taking the patients to the chapel for Sunday services. George is survived by his mother, Shirley (Wood) Noon; his former wife, Joan of Red Lion, Pa.; his daughter, Heather Orcutt and her husband Kevin of Meriden, Conn.; his son, Sean Noon of Fall River; his sister, Stephanie Libby and her husband Stephen of Whitman; three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Douglas W. Noon, his sister, Melanie Velazque, and his brother, James. A memorial service will be held at the Tri-Town Masonic Temple, 38 Franklin St., East Bridgewater, on Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2020