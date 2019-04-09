|
George F. Churchill Jr., 76, lifelong of Brockton, died peacefully April 6, 2019, surrounded by family. He served in the U.S. Navy and had worked as a truck driver. His dedicated career was as a firefighter and after many years on the Brockton Fire Department, he retired as a Lieutenant. George also was a Southeastern Regional School committee member, was a volunteer at the Brockton Fire Museum and an altar server and active parishioner at Christ the King Parish. George was the beloved husband of Loretta (Johnson) Churchill for 55 years; loving father of Edward Churchill and his wife Nicole of Bridgewater, Karen Kimball and her husband Christopher of Kingston, Kenneth Churchill and his wife Janet of Middleboro and Jason Churchill and his wife Kristi of Lexington, Md.; devoted grandfather of Nick Kimball, Caitlin Trottier, Kristen, Edward Jr., Jason Jr., William, Kenneth Jr. and Ashley Churchill; adoring great-grandfather of Lucas Churchill; brother of Marylou Troutman and her husband Paul of Pa., and the late John Churchill; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, his funeral Thursday at 8 a.m. from Waitt Funeral Home, funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in Christ the King Parish and reception to follow. Private family burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 9, 2019