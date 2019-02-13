Home

George H. Johnson Sr.


George H. Johnson Sr. Obituary
George H. Johnson Sr., 90, a lifelong resident of Brockton, recently of Randolph, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on February 8, 2019. He was a graduate of Brockton High School, served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was an active member of Lincoln Congregational Church. George worked as an accountant for Eastern Edison for 27 years until retirement. George was the beloved father of George H. Johnson Jr. of Brockton, Jeffrey A. Johnson of Taunton, and Lisa Ann Milord of Randolph; loving grandfather of Damon Robinson, Kimberly Goings, Elizabeth Karch, Noelani Milord, and Justin Milord; great-grandfather of Jacob, Jackson, Hayden and Norah; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late George H. and Allene (Hall) Johnson, Sr. and predeceased by his sisters Dorothy M. Roberts, Montrose E. Ruff, Laura A. Ricks, Elizabeth M. Smith, Mildred R. Mack, Hazel M. Johnson and brother Leslie W. Johnson. All are welcome to gather on Friday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. for an 11 a.m. celebration of life service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Interment to follow at Melrose Cemetery. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 13, 2019
