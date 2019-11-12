|
|
George Hursey, 98, of Brockton, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, after a period of failing health. He was the husband of Mary (Gulla) Hursey. Born and raised in Durham, North Carolina, George was born on October 14, 1921, to the late Sylvester Hursey and Bessy Hursey. One of ten siblings, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1939. He was a resident of Brockton since 1945 and was the last of the ten siblings. George was the last living survivor in the state of Massachusetts who was an Army Corporal on December 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. His younger brother, James, was also there and survived. George went on the serve in combat in New Guinea and then Guadalcanal, where he was wounded. George rose to the rank of First Sargent before being discharged in 1945. George met the love of his life, Mary Gulla, in 1944 while stationed at Camp Edwards on Cape Cod. They married two years later and resided in Brockton all these years. George was an excellent athlete in his younger days, captaining his high school football, basketball and baseball teams his senior year, and continuing with it while in the U.S. Army and after. George was a scout for Duke University and an avid Boston sports fan for many years. In addition to his wife of 73 years, Mary, George leaves his two children, Dennis Hursey and Maria Hursey; and one grandchild, Joseph Tarr, who is a Commissioned Officer in the Massachusetts Army National Guard. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends through his years in Brockton. Following a cremation, a memorial gathering will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rte. 123) Brockton, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 12 p.m. Interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to be made to a in George's name. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 12, 2019