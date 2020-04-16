|
|
George J. Silva, formerly of Bridgewater, passed away in Good Samaritan Medical Center, in Brockton, April 13, 2020, at the age of 89. George was born in Bridgewater, son of the late Angelica (Moniz) and Joseph Silva. He was raised and educated in Bridgewater. George worked as an auto body mechanic and was a well known and beloved custodian at the Hunt School in Bridgewater for many years. George was a proud Army veteran. He was a long time member of the Bridgewater Veterans Club, enjoyed his garden, trips to the Cape and Foxwoods. He was a Boston Red Sox fan but was the happiest with family. His great joy was being with his children, grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. George was the loving husband the late Patricia (O'Donnell) Silva. He was the devoted father of Joseph M. Silva and his wife Kim of Bridgewater, George P. Silva of and his wife Glenda of Bohol, Philipines, Stephen J. Silva and his wife Rosemarie of Pembroke, and Kathleen S. Garland and her husband Jerome of Halifax. Proud grandfather of 19 and great-grandfather of 19 as well. George was the brother of Juliet Brunetti, Lula Spillane the late Edmund Silva and his brother and best friend the late Edwin Silva. George is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid19 virus service restrictions, all services for George will be private. Donations in honor of George may be ade to any Covid19 fund. For online guest book www.ccgfunersalhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 16, 2020