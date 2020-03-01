|
George Kotsiopoulos, 74, of Brockton, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. He was the devoted husband of Alexandra (Kehagias) Kotsiopoulos. George was born in the hillside village of Aidonia, Grevenon, Greece in 1945 to Nikolaos and Evdoxia (Rizou) Kotsiopoulos, in the aftermath of World War II, and in the dawn of the Greek Civil War. He and his siblings persevered to survive in a turbulent environment by focusing on togetherness; working on their family fields, helping out with the family's livestock, and sharing the household chores provided an upbringing that he would often recall fondly. All who knew him knew how proud he was of being from Aidonia. As the prospects for a future in Greece looked bleak, and George moved from Aidonia to Brockton in 1963, joining Brockton's tight-knit and growing Greek-American community, another of his points of pride. A hard worker with an infectious smile, George was perhaps best known as the owner of Georgio's Steak House of Dighton, which he operated for over 45 years, making thousands of friends in the process. While his hobbies included deer hunting, and gardening, nothing brought George more pure joy than spending time with his family, whether it be hosting holiday events (where he would insist on everyone eating more than enough) or visiting with relatives in Greece. In addition to his wife Alexandra, he is survived by son Tim Kotsiopoulos, and his wife Eleni, of Lexington; son Niko Kotsiopoulos, and his fiance Katherine Sarakiniotis, of Canton; two grandsons, Georgie and Gregory; sister Anastasia Zineri, of Kozani, Greece; sister Theodoula Grigoriadi, of Lefkovrisi, Greece; and countless cousins, nephews, and nieces. He is predeceased by both parents, sister Irini Ntona, and sister Tammy Ashley. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 1 p.m.in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours will be prior to the service in the Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For directions visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
