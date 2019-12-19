|
George N. Asack Sr., 94, of Brockton and North Falmouth, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Falmouth Hospital. He was the loving husband of nearly 70 years to Nellie Ann (Thomas) Asack and the father of Joseph G. Asack, Joni Asack, George N. Asack Jr., Gary P. Asack, David M. Asack, Donna J. Fortin and Lisa N. Smith. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Saturday from 8-10 a.m., followed by funeral services of the "Divine Liturgy" in St. Theresa Maronite Catholic Church, 343 North Main St., Brockton, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. Donations may be made to the Old Colony YMCA, 320 Main St., Brockton, MA 02301. For full obituary and guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 19, 2019