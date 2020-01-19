|
|
George P. Pelati, a lifelong resident of Bridgewater, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020. Born and raised in Bridgewater, he attended Bridgewater Schools and was the son of Italian immigrants Mary (Oretti) and Ernest Pelati. In 1942, during WWII, Mr. Pelati enlisted in the Army Air Corps and was stationed at Mitchel Field Air Force Base on Long Island, N.Y. serving as personal Aerial Flight Engineer/Crew Chief to the Generals directing Air Defense Command for the interior US. George also played shortstop for the Mitchel Field Aviators baseball team, entertaining US troops before deployment and upon return from the European Theaters. From childhood, George's passion was baseball. In 1946, he was drafted as a shortstop by the Chicago Cubs organization and played Triple-A Baseball across the country until a serious injury forced his retirement. In 1949, George married Louise "Netchie" Giovanoni. The two settled in their hometown of Bridgewater, raised their two children and were happily married for 57 years. While young, he worked as a mechanic for his brothers at Harry's Service Station in Bridgewater and was a machinist / supervisor for many years at Independent Nail Company in Bridgewater, retiring in 1987. He cherished his family and spent many happy hours vegetable gardening, tending to his blueberry bushes and grape vines. George was the loving husband of the late Louise "Netchie" (Giovanoni) Pelati. Father of George F. Pelati of Randolph and Cynthia Dempsey and her husband Stephen of Bridgewater. Nonno to Christopher Dempsey of Bridgewater, Laura Dempsey Barakat and her husband Jim of Braintree, Rose Pelati and her fiance Andrew Nycz of Mansfield, and Helen Camia and her husband George of Weymouth and great granddaughters, Ella and Clara Camia, Riona Barakat and Lily Nycz. George is predeceased by brothers Gene, Harry, and Albert Piscatori, and Robert Pelati. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, January 21, from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.at Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday. January 22, at 10 a.m.at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center Street, Bridgewater. Burial will be held immediately following. For full obituary please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020