George R. Jameson Jr., of Holbrook, formerly of Brockton, passed away unexpectedly, on March 14, 2020, after battling health issues for years, at the age of 60. Born in Brockton, George was raised and educated in Holbrook. He was a retired property manager for his estate in Holbrook. George loved coaching baseball and basketball for Brockton Youth Sports for over 30 years. He was caring and kind man to all. Loving father, brother and son, he will sorely be missed by all who were blessed to have known him. He was the former husband of Deborah (Nash) Jameson; loving father of George Jameson III of Woburn and Andrew Jameson and his fiance Mindy Mofford of Brockton; dear son of the late George and Joan (McCarthy) Jameson; devoted brother of William Jameson of Easton, David Jameson of Braintree and Susan Fernandes-Jameson of Calif. George is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his dogs Hunter and Max. Funeral services and burial will be private. An unveiling of George's headstone and a celebration of life service will be held later this spring, at a time and date to be determined, after we have moved past the Corona Virus pandemic. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Greater Brockton Big League, 185 Main Street, Suite 21, Avon, MA 02322. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 19, 2020