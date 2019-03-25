Home

O'Neill Funeral Home
59 Peirce Street
Middleboro, MA 02346
(508) 947-0911
George S. MacKay Obituary
George S. MacKay, of Middleboro, died on March 22, 2019. He was 74. George was an educator and administrator in the Brockton Public School System for 38 years. In addition, he devoted several years to Cardinal Spellman High School. Visiting hours Tuesday, 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 59 Peirce Street (corner of School Street) Middleboro, Wednesday at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church at 10 a.m. Interment Saint Mary Cemetery. For complete obituary, directions and to send condolences: www.oneillfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 25, 2019
