George S. Maver, 95, of Hanson, passed away on March 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 45 years to the late Noela (Charette) Maver. George was born in Quincy, and attended Quincy Public Schools, graduating in 1942. He was an accomplished artist and a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design. George served in World War II for three years, in the Pacific, as a Radioman Second Class aboard the Kendall C. Campbell (DE-443). After the war, George worked in advertising agencies in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City. That was followed by a long career as an art teacher at Sewanhaka High School on Long Island, N.Y. For many years, George and his wife Noela taught alongside each other at Sewanhaka. Following his retirement from teaching, George and Noela moved to Hanson, purchasing a home on the same pond where George and his siblings had vacationed at their family's cottage in the 1930s. While in Hanson, George touched so many lives and provided guidance to so many friends. George was the brother of the late William Maver, Russell Maver, Elizabeth Behning and Gordon Maver. George is survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as many great and great great-nieces and nephews. Visiting hours and a memorial service will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 7 Mattakeesett Street (Rte. 14), Pembroke, on Friday, March 8, 2019. Visiting hours will be from 9:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to the , or to the First Presbyterian Church, 270 Franklin Street, Quincy, MA 02169. To offer condolences or for directions, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Pembroke.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 6, 2019