George S. Wolowicz Jr. Obituary
George S. Wolowicz Jr. of Abington, born April 8, 1932, in Boston, passed away on February 8, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ellie OObrien Wolowicz; his brother, Anthony Wolowicz; and his daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Peter Mulvey and Victoria and Donald Kinnett. In addition he leaves behind his stepchildren and their spouses, Sean and Libby Connor, Karen and Colman Perkins, and Brenda Sieben; as well as 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his brothers, Victor and John Wolowicz. A funeral service will be held in the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams St., Abington, Friday, February 14, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be Thursday 5 to 8 p.m. Interment in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. For more information, please visit www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 11, 2020
