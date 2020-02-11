|
George S. Wolowicz Jr. of Abington, born April 8, 1932, in Boston, passed away on February 8, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ellie OObrien Wolowicz; his brother, Anthony Wolowicz; and his daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Peter Mulvey and Victoria and Donald Kinnett. In addition he leaves behind his stepchildren and their spouses, Sean and Libby Connor, Karen and Colman Perkins, and Brenda Sieben; as well as 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his brothers, Victor and John Wolowicz. A funeral service will be held in the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams St., Abington, Friday, February 14, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be Thursday 5 to 8 p.m. Interment in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. For more information, please visit www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 11, 2020