George Silva, 94, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Copley at Stoughton Nursing Home in Stoughton, after a period of declining health. He was the husband of the late Irene P. (Frates) Silva. Born and raised in Taunton, he was a graduate of Taunton High School. Mr. Silva was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army and served for over 3 years, including spending almost 2 years in the European Theater. While serving in Germany, he participated in the Battle of Remagen and the capture of the Ludendorff Bridge, a pivotal battle that shortened the war in Europe. He was honorably discharged in April of 1946. He was a longtime resident of Stoughton, previously living in Brockton for over 20 years. Mr. Silva was the owner of A&W Root Beer in Stoughton and also the Carvel Ice Cream Shop in Brockton for many years. He retired in 1994. An avid golfer, he was a member of the D.W. Field Park Golf Course and was also a member of the VFW in Stoughton. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Mr. Silva was the father of Deborah A. Fustolo and her husband Joseph, Paula J. Bertram and her husband James, all of Stoughton, Rodney G. Silva and his wife Beverly of Taunton and the late Kevin P. Silva. He was the brother of the late Alice Ayers, Norma Silva and Gilbert Silva. He was the grandfather of James Keding, Joseph J. Fustolo, Jani M. Leahy, Timothy Bertram, Kaitlyn Bertram and Nicholas Bertram. He is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in the St. James Church, 560 Page St., Stoughton, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. Visiting hours omitted. Interment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Taunton. Donations in George's memory may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Published in The Enterprise on July 23, 2019