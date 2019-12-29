|
|
George T. Akeke, 89, of Brockton, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Southwood at Norwell Nursing Center in Norwell. He was the husband of the late Virginia Akeke. Born on December 9, 1930 in Brockton, where he was a lifelong resident, he was the son of the late Louis G. Akeke and Josephine H. (Akeke) Akeke. After graduating from Brockton High School, George served in the United States Air Force. George was employed at Armstrong World Industries in Braintree for over 40 years. George enjoyed traveling with his wife, doing work around his yard, birdwatching, sports, going to the beach, listening to music and loved his dog. George is survived by his daughter, Theresa O'Brien and her husband Timothy; and his grandchildren, Megan C. O'Brien and Matthew C. O'Brien; his sister- in-law, Rose Akeke and his niece/Godchild Laura Akeke. He was predeceased by his siblings, Anna Kay, Bahea Akeke, Sarah Akeke, Albert Akeke and Mary Akeke. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rte. 123) Brockton on Friday, January 3, from 9 - 10:30 a.m. followed by funeral services of the Devine Liturgy in St. Theresa Maronite Catholic Church, 343 North Main St., Brockton at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Coweeset Cemetery, Brockton. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019