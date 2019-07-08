Home

Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
George T. Copeland Obituary
George T. Copeland, age 65, of Brockton, died peacefully, July 5, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Milton. George was the devoted husband of the late Barbara L. (Somaruga) Copeland. Born in Lowell, he was the son of the late James T. and Elsie M. (Benton) Copeland. He was raised and educated in Brockton. For many years George worked for various Brockton shoe manufacturing and taxi companies. George enjoyed camping in the mountains of New Hampshire and Vermont and vacationing in Maine. He also enjoyed music and attending country, rock and folk music concerts. George was passionate about helping others that were unable to help themselves. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123), Brockton, Wednesday, July 10, from 10 -11a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial in Melrose Cemetery. George's wishes were that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Jimmy Fund, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on July 8, 2019
