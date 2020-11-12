1/
Georgia Pappas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgia (Vouros) Pappas, 96, of Brockton, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Baypointe Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center. She was the wife of the late Andrew G. Pappas; and mother of Karen Gifford, Val Bernier, George Pappas and Andrea Avitabile. Calling hours in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton on Saturday, November 14th from 8:00-9:30am followed by a funeral service at 9:30am. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Arrangements by the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton. For online guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Calling hours
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Russell & Pica Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved