Georgia (Vouros) Pappas, 96, of Brockton, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Baypointe Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center. She was the wife of the late Andrew G. Pappas; and mother of Karen Gifford, Val Bernier, George Pappas and Andrea Avitabile. Calling hours in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton on Saturday, November 14th from 8:00-9:30am followed by a funeral service at 9:30am. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Arrangements by the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton. For online guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com
.