Gerald A. Skeen, 76, of Brockton, died April 23, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Gerald was the husband of the late Laura (French) Skeen for 53 years; loving father of Stephanie Kunkle (and Karl) of Alabama, Michael Skeen (and Pam) of Brockton, and Keri McNair (and Marc) of North Carolina; dear grandfather of 10, great-grandfather of 7; brother of Linda Skeen Williams, Debra Skeen Perret, Susan Skeen House, Thomas Skeen, and the late Steven Skeen; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to memorial calling hours on Sunday, Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., followed by a 1 p.m. memorial service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Private committal at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to your favorite charity
