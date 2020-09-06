1/1
Gerald A. Skeen
Gerald A. Skeen, 76, of Brockton, died April 23, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Gerald was the husband of the late Laura (French) Skeen for 53 years; loving father of Stephanie Kunkle (and Karl) of Alabama, Michael Skeen (and Pam) of Brockton, and Keri McNair (and Marc) of North Carolina; dear grandfather of 10, great-grandfather of 7; brother of Linda Skeen Williams, Debra Skeen Perret, Susan Skeen House, Thomas Skeen, and the late Steven Skeen; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to memorial calling hours on Sunday, Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., followed by a 1 p.m. memorial service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Private committal at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to your favorite charity. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.

Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
SEP
13
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
