MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
Gerald F. Darcy

Gerald F. Darcy Obituary
Gerald F. Darcy, 91, of Whitman passed away July 24, 2019. Husband of the late Patricia M (McDonough) Darcy, he is survived by his children, Jeannie Monagle of N. Reading, Lynette Darcy of Medford, Michelle Fielding of Kingston and David Darcy of Woods Hole; step-brother of Josephine Pastorelli of Falmouth. Also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew and Bryan Darcy and Dana Darcy. Relatives and friends invited to visitation on Wednesday, July 31, in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman, 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Rockland. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 28, 2019
