Gerald L. Cobb Obituary
Gerald L. Cobb, Jerry, 83, of Halifax, passed away on May 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Jeanne Cobb for 63 years. Loving father to Karen Dennison and her husband Timothy of Plympton, Lori Churchill and husband Richard of Pembroke, Donna Belcher and husband Phillip of Plympton, and his late daughter Brenda. Gerald was predeceased by his mother Alice Cobb-Adams, and his step-father George Adams. Brother to his sister the late Jacqueline Wallace. Cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Jerry was born and raised in Brockton. He worked for Keith Oil for 53 years and he retired in 2006. Jerry enjoyed fishing, camping and he enjoyed spending time with his family. Funeral service will be private. A celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Enterprise on May 27, 2020
