Gerald (Gerry) R. Johnson 91 of North Falmouth, formerly of Brockton, died peacefully at home on June 13th surrounded by his loving family. He was born during the Great Depression on August 9, 1928, a son of the late Lloyd "Jack" Johnson and Beatrice Johnson. He lived with his Swedish grandparents on their farm for the first few years of his life and could not speak English until the age of 5. A lifetime member of the Vega Club in Brockton, he was immensely proud of his Swedish heritage. Gerry was educated in local schools and graduated from Brockton High School in 1947. He played forward and running guard on the basketball team. In 1948, he enlisted in the Army, was stationed in Japan, and then sent to Korea with the 6th Armored Division, being honorably discharged in 1952. The children in Korea affectionately called him "Bubblegum" because each payday he would buy gum and toss it over the fence to them. Gerry met his future wife Ruth Fortier at Bunsies in 1953. They were married on September 12, 1954 and celebrated over 65 years together. They loved to travel, socialize with friends, and play golf. But most of all they loved being with their family. Summers were spent at New Silver Beach until they moved to North Falmouth full time in 1985. The friendships they and their children made at NSB have lasted a lifetime. Gerry made friends wherever he went. He loved to laugh and loved to tell stories. An avid golfer, Gerry was a founding member of The Pocasset Golf Club and served on many committees. He and Ruth loved Pocasset and the people there. Gerry was a successful restaurant food salesman at Hallsmith Sysco and then at Sysco for decades. His territory was mainly the Cape and Islands. He knew every chef in every Cape restaurant and would always visit their kitchens to say hello when he brought his family out to eat. After retirement, he prepped in the kitchens at the former Jillians and The Chart Room. He was an active member at Christ Lutheran Church in Falmouth, was a volunteer for the Mens Breakfast, and served as an usher at Mass. Gerry was predeceased by his parents and his brother Richard. He is survived by his wife Ruth and their 5 children: Gerald Jr. (Jed) and his wife Carolyn, Eric and his wife Bonnie, Lisa (Wilby) and her husband Bruce, Mark, and Jana (Faiky) and her husband Abdul. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A service at Christ Lutheran Church and a celebration of Gerrys life is being planned for a later date. Burial will be at The Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Gerry to the Falmouth Service Center, 611 Gifford Street, Falmouth, MA 02540.



