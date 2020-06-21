Gerald W. Wentzell, 89, a lifelong resident of Brockton, passed away peacefully June 12, 2020. He was a son of the late Fletcher and Viola Wentzell, graduated from Brockton High School, and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Tarawa CV40 during the Korean Conflict. After earning a Bachelors Degree from Bridgewater State College he taught history in Norwell Public Schools and for most of his career he was an industrial arts teacher in the Brockton Public School system. Gerald was a longtime member of Christ Congregational Church, UCC. Both Gerald and Nancy were avid swimmers and longtime members of YMCA Striar Branch in Stoughton. What he enjoyed most was spending time and playing with his grandchildren. Gerald was an avid gardener, loved to read, watch his birds and relax by his favorite spots at Duxbury Beach, Big Sandy Pond, Long Pond, and The Soundings on Cape Cod. He also loved his trips to Foxwoods with his son-in-law Tim and playing the lottery in the hopes of scratching the jackpot ticket to share amongst the family. Gerald was the beloved husband of Nancy H. (Cooper) Wentzell for 67 years; loving father of Judy Salkovitz (and her late husband Bob) of Brockton and Jean and her husband Tim Spatola of North Carolina; dear grandfather of Jacob Salkovitz of West Roxbury, Samantha Salkovitz of Tennessee and Timothy Spa-tola of Middleboro; brother of Gloria Porter of North Carolina and the late June Haskins, Arlene Wrigley and Donald Wentzell; he leaves several nieces and nephews, and other extended family members. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date with military honors.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store