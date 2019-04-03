|
|
Geraldine A. Orlando, 79, of Mashpee, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by her loving family on April 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Albert J. Orlando. Daughter of the late Russell and Helen Nash, Geraldine graduated from Brockton High School, Brockton School of Nursing and Bridgewater State University. She was a longtime registered nurse until her retirement. She worked at various hospitals throughout her career from the Brockton area to Cape Cod. She enjoyed reading, knitting, and traveling especially with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who loved her. In addition to her loving husband Albert of 57 years, Geraldine is survived by three children, Richard A. Orlando and wife Kim, Debra Orlando-Hall and husband Michael, Gina Orlando and husband Randal Ough all of Mashpee; 4 granddaughters, Sara, Andrea, Kayla, Emily; and 7 great-grandchildren. Burial will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. For online guest book, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019